Cast member injured during live show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A runaway prop left a performer hurt during a live show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

It happened Tuesday at “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular.”

A Disney spokesperson confirmed to WFTV that the cast member’s injuries were caused by a prop that moved off its track.

Videos circulating online appear to show a large boulder rolling briefly along a track and then leaving its intended course; it then bounces forward onto the stage area before making contact with a performer.

The videos show audience members witness the performer being forcefully knocked to the ground upon impact with the boulder prop.

WFTV is working to authenticate one or more of those online videos.

A Disney spokesperson shared the following statement with Channel 9:

“We’re focused on supporting our cast member, who is recovering. Safety is at the heart of what we do, and that element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes a review of what happened.”

