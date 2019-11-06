Person of interest in Palm Bay murder laughs while facing judge on out-of-state charges

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man police believe is a person of interest in the murder of a 61-year-old man in Palm Bay laughed as he faced a judge Wednesday on unrelated charges from New Mexico.
New Mexico officials said Larry Bell previously failed to appear on a charge of embezzlement of a motor vehicle, allegedly from a former employer.
Investigators in New Mexico now have ten days to pick up Bell as Palm Bay police continue to investigate the murder of Bobby Knight Jr., who was discovered shot to death in his vehicle in the middle of Agora Circle Southeast early Tuesday morning.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mom sentenced to 4 years in prison for having sex with two teenage boys
- ‘I was just sexually assaulted': Son's text message shows toxicity at Oviedo HS, dad says
- Orlando mother shot in January dies after long struggle with injuries, family seeks justice
- Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old Florida girl who was last seen in her bedroom
READ MORE: Police: Person of interest in custody after 3 men killed in 2 unrelated shooting in Palm Bay
Officials believe Knight Jr. was shot around 1:10 a.m.
Palm Bay police do not believe the shooting was random.
Bell has not been charged in the murder.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}