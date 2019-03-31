Person shot after argument at Altamonte Springs Waffle House, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A gunman is on the run after a victim was shot outside a Waffle House early Sunday, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.
Officer said the shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. at the Waffle House on Douglas Avenue.
The victim and shooter were in an argument before the shooting, officers said.
Detectives are working to find out what led to the shooting and are asking anyone with informantion on this incident to contact the Police Department.
This story will be updated once more information comes in.
