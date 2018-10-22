  • Person shot inside 'Happy Place' bar; Third shooting in four months at troubled bar

    By: Kevin Williams , Jeff Deal

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting inside a bar with a history of recent issues.

    Deputies were called to the Happy Place bar near Orange Blossom Trail and Southland Boulevard around 6 a.m. Monday.

    One person was shot, Channel 9’s Jeff Deal learned from deputies at the scene.

    TRENDING NOW:


    Deputies have not yet said what led to the shooting or the condition of the person who was shot.

    This is the third shooting at the Happy Place Bar in just a matter of months. On July 9, a man was shot to death and four others were injured, including a security guard, outside the bar.

     

     

    A 55-year-old innocent bystander was shot outside the bar on Sept. 10 after a confrontation between a security guard and another person in the parking lot.

    This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV.com and Channel 9 as we work to learn more information.

    Get breaking news alerts with the free WFTV News app

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories