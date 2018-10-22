Person shot inside 'Happy Place' bar; Third shooting in four months at troubled bar

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting inside a bar with a history of recent issues.
Deputies were called to the Happy Place bar near Orange Blossom Trail and Southland Boulevard around 6 a.m. Monday.
One person was shot, Channel 9’s Jeff Deal learned from deputies at the scene.
TRENDING NOW:
- Badly beaten 5-year-old girl dies in Florida, officials say; mom, boyfriend arrested
- Central Florida Decides: DeSantis, Gillum square off in Florida debate
- Two shot at apartment complex near Ocoee, deputies say
- VIDEO: Hurricane Michael exposes 120-year-old shipwrecks off Florida coast
Deputies have not yet said what led to the shooting or the condition of the person who was shot.
This is the third shooting at the Happy Place Bar in just a matter of months. On July 9, a man was shot to death and four others were injured, including a security guard, outside the bar.
We’re live this morning on the 3rd shooting since July at Happy Place Bar just off South OBT. This time one person shot inside the bar. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/5yoQnfOVYs— Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) October 22, 2018
A 55-year-old innocent bystander was shot outside the bar on Sept. 10 after a confrontation between a security guard and another person in the parking lot.
This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV.com and Channel 9 as we work to learn more information.
Get breaking news alerts with the free WFTV News app
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}