Person struck and killed by vehicle near DeLand, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are at the scene of a deadly crash in northeast Lake County.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved a vehicle that struck a person.

FHP said it happened shortly before 6 a.m. at Lake Mack Drive and Inez Street, just west of DeLand.

Investigators did not release specific details about the collision, but said the pedestrian died at the crash site.

FHP is alerting motorists that road closure will be in effect while troopers investigate the incident.

