Person with critical injuries reported in Port Orange rollover crash, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Port Orange Police Department said a person is in critical condition after a crash in Volusia County.

Police said a single-vehicle rollover crash happened around 4:15 a.m. at the intersection of Dunlawton Avenue and Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Investigators said a male passenger in the car sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in Daytona Beach, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The Police said if anyone witnessed or has information concerning the crash, contact the Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Pierson at 386-506-5849.

