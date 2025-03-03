Pet Alliance Of Greater Orlando kicks off “Kitten Con”

, Fla. — Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has announced that, with “Kitten Season” kicking off this month, they will be starting their “Kitten Con” event.

“ After another highly successful Paws in the Park, we are excited to turn our attention to our cherished cats and kittens during Kitten Con... Every year at this time, thousands of kittens are born outside and brought to our doors. It’s critically important to us to bring extra focus and awareness to our cat and kitten population and garner community support to ensure them the best care possible. We hope everyone enjoys the fun, sweetness, and learning with our very own Kitten Con! ” — Pet Alliance Executive Director Steve Bardy

You can view everything you can do to help the Pet Alliance this year and help them care for all the kittens that will come their way this season.

You can also view a gallery of the kittens that have already benefited from Pet Alliance above or at the link HERE.

