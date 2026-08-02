Pet Alliance to host community pet food pantry in Sanford on Aug. 8

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Pet Alliance will host its next Community Pet Food Pantry on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon, while supplies last.

The pantry will be held at 2800 County Home Road in Sanford.

The program provides supplemental cat and dog food for residents of Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties who need assistance feeding their pets.

Pet Alliance said the goal of the pantry is to ensure no loved and cared-for pet goes hungry. Information about the program and how to donate is available on the organization’s website.

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