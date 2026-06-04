Pet Alliance opens Orlando shelter for adoptions and meetings

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pet Alliance is opening its new Orlando shelter to more than just pet adopters.

The nonprofit announced it is now offering its professional meeting space for rent to businesses, nonprofits, remote teams and community organizations, with a unique perk: time to interact with adoptable dogs and cats.

The meeting space is located inside Pet Alliance’s new Orlando shelter, which opened in March. The 900-square-foot Gellner Multipurpose Room includes Zoom capabilities for hybrid meetings and a 65-inch smart TV for presentations.

Pet Alliance said groups renting the space will also have access to “cuddle time” with adoptable animals, which the organization says can help reduce stress and boost morale.

“This is more than a meeting room, it’s an experience with purpose,” said Brandy Bennett, Pet Alliance’s director of development and communications. “Groups can use our professional space for their team building and meetings, with the added benefits of ‘cuddle time’ while also supporting our lifesaving mission.”

The organization said the space is designed for corporate teams, startups, sales groups, wellness organizations and other community groups looking for a unique meeting environment.

Pet Alliance’s new Orlando shelter is located at 4311 S. John Young Parkway and is open daily for adoptions from noon to 6 p.m.

The nonprofit is also nearing the completion of its fundraising campaign for the new facility, reporting it is about $176,000 short of its $15 million goal.

More information about meeting room rentals and pet adoptions is available through Pet Alliance.

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