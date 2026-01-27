Photo of kids sitting on school bus floor sparks investigation in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Parents said they are upset after a photo was shared showing children sitting on the floor of a school bus in Osceola County.

The photo shows several students sitting on the floor while riding a bus home after school on Friday at Canoe Creek K-8 in Saint Cloud.

The Osceola County school district said it is looking into the incident.

Officials said that if the bus was overcrowded, the driver should have called dispatch to find a solution.

The 8th-grade student who took the photo said he was told to sit on the floor because there were not enough seats on the bus.

A district spokesperson said both the driver and the attendant were removed pending the outcome of their investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group