  • Pitbull concert in Orlando raises awareness, money for family of officer shot on duty

    By: Deanna Allbrittin , James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands of concertgoers gathered Saturday for a free concert featuring recording artist Pitbull. The concert benefits Orlando police Officer Kevin Valencia.

    Valencia was shot in June 2018 while responding to a domestic incident and has been in a coma ever since.

    Related Headlines

    Attorney Dan Newlin is sponsoring the concert at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Newlin said he's doing this to raise awareness and money for the family. 

    Crews spent hours preparing for the thousands of people they expect to fill the fairgrounds.

    Even though people are coming for a good time, Newlin has a thin blue line flag hanging overhead as a reminder of why he planned this event.

    Police said the man who shot Valencia also murdered four children, including his two, before killing himself.

    After spending several months in an Atlanta specialized care facility, Valencia has been back in Orlando since February.

     

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories