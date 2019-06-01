Pitbull concert in Orlando raises awareness, money for family of officer shot on duty

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands of concertgoers gathered Saturday for a free concert featuring recording artist Pitbull. The concert benefits Orlando police Officer Kevin Valencia.
Valencia was shot in June 2018 while responding to a domestic incident and has been in a coma ever since.
Related Headlines
Attorney Dan Newlin is sponsoring the concert at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando.
TRENDING NOW:
- YIKES! Homeowner finds 11-foot gator in kitchen of Clearwater home
- Wally's on Mills: 'Orlando Tradition' aims to reopen in mid-June
- Videos show Bulgarian call girl involved with man accused of killing family
- NASA unveils first commercial lander services on path to return astronauts to moon by 2024
Newlin said he's doing this to raise awareness and money for the family.
Crews spent hours preparing for the thousands of people they expect to fill the fairgrounds.
Even though people are coming for a good time, Newlin has a thin blue line flag hanging overhead as a reminder of why he planned this event.
Police said the man who shot Valencia also murdered four children, including his two, before killing himself.
After spending several months in an Atlanta specialized care facility, Valencia has been back in Orlando since February.
If you’re coming to the free concert and Officer Valencia benefit at the fairgrounds tonight, remember you can only bring small, clear bags inside! Gates open at 6, @pitbull set to take the stage at 10:15, but there are already a lot of people in line. pic.twitter.com/SmhDciZlI8— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) June 1, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}