Plane makes emergency landing on SR-44 in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A plane made an emergency landing on State Road 44 near Taganana Drive in New Smyrna Beach this morning.

The pilot was not injured and managed to land the plane safely on the road.

The incident occurred in the morning, causing a temporary disruption on State Road 44.

Details regarding the aircraft type and the cause of the emergency landing remain unavailable.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group