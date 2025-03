ORLANDO, Fla. — Staying partly cloudy overnight as lows fall into the low to mid-50s.

Expecting a pleasant afternoon for Sunday with highs warming into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, March 22, 2025 (WFTV)

Expecting partly sunny skies for Monday with highs in the mid 80s.

Then we will see the chance for isolated afternoon showers on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.

