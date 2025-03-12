Local

1 person injured after shooting in Pine Hills, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Pine Hills involving a 19-year-old man.

Deputies said they responded to the 5200 block of Silver Star Road in regards to a shooting.

OCSO said upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot.

Deputies said the man was transported to the hospital in critical, but stable, condition.

