Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in ‘active shooter’ incident at FSU, shooter in custody

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Law enforcement officials are investigating an “active shooter” incident that occurred on the campus of Florida State University Thursday afternoon.

Around noon on Thursday, the FSU alert system tweeted that a shooter had been reported near the Student Union and instructed students to seek shelter and stay in place.

According to law enforcement, two people were killed in the shooting and six were injured.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare confirmed that they had received six patients – one in critical condition and the rest in serious condition.

Law enforcement said the number of those injured or killed could still change as new information comes in.

According to multiple law enforcement agencies, the shooter was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Tallahassee police said on social media that the campus in now secure.

The following buildings are currently CLOSED as they are still an active crime scene: Student Union, Bellamy, HCB Classroom Building, Rovetta A&B, Moore Auditorium, Shaw, Pepper, Hecht House and Carraway. Individuals should not return to these buildings to https://t.co/Oj4yJzqVsN — FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) April 17, 2025

The Tallahassee Police Department will hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m.

FSU has canceled all classes and business operations on the main campus in Tallahassee through Friday, April 18.

All FSU athletic events in Tallahassee have been canceled through Sunday, April 20.

Students in need of assistance can go to the Donald L. Tucker Center, where the university provides counseling, healthcare, and other support services. Family members are also welcome to seek assistance at the Tucker Center.

According to ABC the Florida State University’s Division of Student Affairs will hold a vigil on Friday at 5 p.m. on campus. The vigil will be located at Langford Green, just outside of Doak Campbell Stadium.

Channel 9 has reporters on the scene; please watch online or on-air for further coverage.

Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding. https://t.co/gT4mDwWsGC — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 17, 2025

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group