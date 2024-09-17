Students returns to classroom after evacuation due to police activity

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Cocoa Beach Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that the school has been cleared and students are safe to return to classrooms.

The school will send updates to parents with any additional changes to the student’s schedules.

Earlier Story:

The Cocoa Beach Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that it has evacuated students from Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High School as a precaution due to a suspicious incident.

Police said students are safe and do not need to be picked up.

CBPD said to avoid the Minutemen Causeway area due to police activity.

Read: Man, woman found dead at home near Lake Nona

Officers said they are making significant progress in ensuring the safety of the high school and it is expected to resume shortly.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information, and it will provide updates on Eyewitness News, beginning at 4 p.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group