Orlando Health is using new AI technology to improve efficiency

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new collaboration between doctors and students at the University of Central Florida is taking shape at Orlando Health.

Surgeons are teaming up with engineering and computer science students to develop artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence is present in almost every aspect of our lives, and now Orlando Health is using it to improve the efficiency of surgeries.

The software tracks real-time tools, such as staples, during surgery.

This tracking gives the medical staff important information, like how many staples they’ll need for a given surgery.

It’s crucial data that’s cutting down on waste.

This software is already being used at Orlando Health and was created through a partnership with students at UCF.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group