Police find 2 dead inside Lake County home

TAVARES, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after police found two bodies inside a Tavares home.

Officers made the discovery Tuesday night at the Etowah subdivision.

Drone 9 flew over the crime scene in the gated community.

Tavares death investigation Police said 2 people were found dead inside a home Tuesday night in Tavares. (WFTV staff)

The Tavares Police Department has not said how the two people died or what their relationship was to each other.

Investigators told Channel 9 it appeared to be an “isolated incident.”

