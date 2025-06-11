Police find 2 dead inside Lake County home

TAVARES, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after police found two bodies inside a Tavares home.
Officers made the discovery Tuesday night at the Etowah subdivision.
Drone 9 flew over the crime scene in the gated community.
The Tavares Police Department has not said how the two people died or what their relationship was to each other.
Investigators told Channel 9 it appeared to be an “isolated incident.”
