Police investigating shooting that killed 2-year-old, critically injured two adults in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne Police are investigating a shooting on August 29, 2025, at a residence on Poplar Lane in Melbourne. The incident resulted in the death of a 2-year-old child and critically injured two adults.

Officers arrived at the scene around 10:51 p.m. and found three individuals shot inside the home. The victims, who are related, include two adults transported to the hospital in critical condition and a 2-year-old child who died at the scene.

The Melbourne Police Department is currently investigating the shooting, and additional details will be provided as they become available.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with details about the incident to reach the Melbourne Police Department at (321) 608-6450 or submit tips anonymously via Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group