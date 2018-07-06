  • Police release few details about murder at Orlando condo complex

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The body of a 25-year-old man was discovered Thursday morning in a car parked at a condominium complex, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Police were called to the Walden Palm condominiums near Vineland and Conroy roads after the body of Robert Lloyd Borders was discovered in the complex's parking lot, Orlando police Sgt. Eduardo Bernal said.

    Bernal didn't specify how Borders had been killed or why investigators consider his death a murder, but a relative told Channel 9 he was shot to death sometime after leaving downtown Orlando's Corona Cigar Company, where he had worked until 2 a.m.

    "When I went to sleep at, like, 2, 3 a.m., I heard, like, three gunshots," resident Sebastian Cobzaru said. "I thought they were fireworks."

    Borders' co-workers said police told them that his body was discovered in someone else's car. They told Channel 9 that Borders was a nice person and a Bethune-Cookman University alumnus. His Facebook profile said he studied criminal justice.

    Borders' relatives told Channel 9 they're unsure of why he was at the complex because he lived on Curry Ford Road in east Orange County.

    Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

