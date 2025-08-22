Police respond to active scene near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando responded to a large active crime scene Friday morning near downtown Orlando.

5:30 a.m. update:

Officials said they plan to hold a news conference around 6:15 a.m. at Orlando Police Headquarters.

Channel 9 will have live coverage on Eyewitness News and WFTV.com.

Original report:

A large police investigation occurred on Friday morning near downtown Orlando

Over a dozen police cruisers were seen in the area of Chatham Avenue and West Amelia Street.

The incident happened around 4 a.m., according to online dispatch records.

The Orlando Police Department confirmed they are working on an active investigation.

Police are advising residents to avoid the area.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group