Local

Police respond to reported shooting in DeLand

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Breaking News
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

DELAND, Fla. — Police in DeLand are investigating a reported shooting on Monday.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Voorhis Street.

Police said they responded to reports of shots fired with a suspect at large.

Officers said two suspects are in custody.

Police said the investigation remains active.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read