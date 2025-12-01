Police respond to reported shooting in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — Police in DeLand are investigating a reported shooting on Monday.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Voorhis Street.

Police said they responded to reports of shots fired with a suspect at large.

Officers said two suspects are in custody.

Police said the investigation remains active.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

