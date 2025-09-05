Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — The Cocoa Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident that happened Thursday afternoon.

Police said someone driving a gold 2010-2013 Honda Accord struck a pedestrian around 4:30 p.m. on Indian River Drive.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a white or Hispanic male with bushy sideburns and a mustache.

The vehicle was last seen heading north on Indian River Drive.

Residents along Riverside Drive are urged to review any home security footage between 4:30 and 5 PM for sightings of the gold Honda Accord.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Cocoa Police Department by texting or emailing dropadime@cocoapolice.com or calling the non-emergency line at 321-639-7620 (option 4).

