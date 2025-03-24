Police search for person who attacked Florida grocery store worker

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Police in Miami Gardens are searching for someone who attacked a worker at a grocery store.

This surveillance video from last Saturday shows the attacker hit the victim as he was pushing carts.

67-year-old Carlton Samuels was knocked to the ground.

He hasn’t stopped working since, but he’s encouraging customers to keep their eyes peeled.

Police are still working to learn why that man may have attacked that worker.

