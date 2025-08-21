Police in Winter Springs announce new registry to assist victims with special needs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The Winter Springs Police Department announces its new registry, which is intended to assist residents with special needs and provide helpful information to emergency responders.

Parents and caregivers can enroll someone of any age with a medical condition or disability.

This includes those who suffer from autism, Alzheimer’s, or Down syndrome.

To register, you can go to the Special Needs Registry form located here to register.

