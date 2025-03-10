Police: Woman dies after single-car crash in Brevard County

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department said a woman has died following a crash in Brevard County.

Officers said the crash happened around 2:34 p.m. on Monday.

According to the news release, police officers responded to Wickham Road regarding a single-car crash.

Police said upon arrival, a 2006 Dodge Ram was located against a fire hydrant.

The driver was removed from the car and transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced deceased, police said.

Investigators said the car was traveling south of Wickham Road, crossed over all lanes of traffic, and left the roadway, hitting the fire hydrant.

Police said the incident appeared to be a result of a medical episode.

The police department said it does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash.

MPD said the crash remains under investigation.

