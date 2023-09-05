Polk County deputy charged with DUI, driving 130 mph while fleeing traffic stop

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County deputy has resigned after he was charged with feeling arrest and driving under the influence, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 22-year-old Jakob Kite of Polk County was arrested Sunday after fleeing deputies during a traffic stop and reaching speeds up to 130 mph.

Officials said Kite was hired as a Polk County detention deputy trainee in February of 2020, and later became a deputy sheriff in April of 2023.

According to a report, Kite resigned after he was arrested.

Deputies said they measured Kite driving a Subaru Impreza going 105 mph in a 60-mph zone around 12:06 a.m. Sunday US Hwy 98 South and Smith Lane near Lakeland.

Another deputy said they later clocked the vehicle going between 114 mph and 117 mph while fleeing.

A third Polk County deputy said they measured Kite driving 130 mph in a 45-mph zone on EF Griffin Road.

Deputies said Kite struck the concrete median on Hwy 540A and was later stopped using a PIT maneuver.

According to a report, Kite also “swerved towards one of the deputy’s patrol vehicles in an aggressive manner, almost striking his patrol vehicle,” before the PIT maneuver.

Deputies said Kite appeared to be intoxicated and after tests were performed, he was charged with DUI.

Kite was also charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, reckless driving, and multiple driving infractions.

“This kind of driving and reckless behavior is unacceptable for any responsible citizen, let alone a deputy sheriff,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “It is hard to describe how disappointed and angry I am towards Kite’s dangerously stupid behavior. Had he not resigned, he would have been fired. We will absolutely hold him accountable for his criminal conduct. I appreciate and applaud our traffic deputies for doing the right thing and taking Kite into custody.”

