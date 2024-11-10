Polk: Deputy involved shooting turns fatal after domestic battery investigation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a fatal deputy-involved shooting after responding to a domestic battery call Saturday morning.

PCSO responded to a domestic battery call in the Eagle Lake area of Polk County.

The victim, a 61-year-old woman, reported that her husband, 52-year-old Charles Franklin Edwards Jr., violently beat her.

A deputy arrived on the scene to see Edwards attacking the suspect with a hammer according to reports.

The deputy commanded Edwards to drop the weapon, which he ignored, thus causing the deputy to deploy his taser.

Edwards removed the taser probes and moved towards the deputy attempting to strike.

The officer was forced to use his firearm to shoot the suspect.

The officer performed life-saving measures until Polk County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene.

Both the suspect and victim were transported to the hospital, where the suspect would later die from his gunshot wound.

The victim suffered significant injuries but is expected to survive.

