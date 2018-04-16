  • Pollo Tropical temporarily shuts down after employee possibly contracts Hepatitis A

    By: Jeff Deal

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A restaurant in Orange County voluntarily shut down after reporting it suspected at least one employee may have Hepatitis A. 

    The Pollo Tropical in Winter Garden Village shut down over the weekend.

    According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Hepatitis A virus is typically transmitted by consuming food or water contaminated with fecal matter. 

    Orange County Health Department officials said there was no evidence of an outbreak at the restaurant, but did give recommendations, such as meticulous handwashing, vaccination against Hepatitis A, a system for corporate to receive reports about illness and to make sure that no one with diarrhea or vomiting is preparing food. 

    Since the restaurant closed voluntarily, there are no required follow-up inspections and the restaurant can reopen any time. 

    Workers were outside passing out fliers to customers, saying the restaurant would reopen Tuesday. 

