Ponce Inlet beach restoration to begin next week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The next phase in the Volusia County Beach restoration project will take place in Ponce Inlet.

Oceanview Avenue will be temporarily closed starting Thursday, before the project begins next week.

Crews will dredge sand from Ponce Inlet and use it to restore dunes, repair erosion, and strengthen the coastline.

