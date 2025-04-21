Pope Francis dies at age 88, the Vatican announces

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis died Monday morning, the Vatican reported.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” the Vatican said.

Francis was 88 years old.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, stated.

On Easter Sunday, Pope Francis blessed thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square in a surprise popemobile appearance through the piazza, the Associated Press reported. Francis drew cheers from the crowd as he continued his recovery from a recent bout of double pneumonia.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God,” Ferrell’s added.

