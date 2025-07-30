Popular Central Florida Zoo one-horned rhino ‘PJ’ to relocate for conservation breeding

ORLANDO, Fla. — PJ, a popular one-horned rhino at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, is relocating to Buffalo, New York, to join a breeding program dedicated to species conservation.

The move is part of a Species Survival Plan organized by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, aimed at conserving a genetically diverse collection of endangered species. PJ is among roughly 4,000 remaining greater one-horned rhinos worldwide.

“PJ has been an amazing ambassador for his species, helping us educate guests about the importance of conservation,” said CEO Richard E. Glover, Jr. “While we’ll miss him here in Florida, we’re excited for this next chapter in his journey and know he’ll continue to make a difference in Buffalo.”

The Central Florida Zoo will hold a farewell event on September 20 to honor PJ’s departure, including PJ-themed celebrations, special keeper talks, and photo opportunities for visitors.

August is the final month for visitors to reserve a Rhino Encounter with PJ, providing an intimate experience and educational insights from his care team.

