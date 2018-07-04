Possible funnel cloud, storm damage reported in Tavares

TAVARES, Fla. - A possible funnel cloud and storm damage were seen Wednesday afternoon in Tavares.
The Tavares Police Department posted photos of the the possible funnel cloud and the damage on Facebook.
Police said the severe weather won't hinder the city's Independence Day parade at 5 p.m. and its fireworks display at 9 p.m.
"Tavares had a little damage from the storm," the agency said in the post. "Our guys and girls are out working and are looking forward to seeing y’all tonight."
The National Weather Service said it's unknown if the damage is related to the possible funnel cloud.
The city of Tavares said the storm ripped off the roof of the Fish Camp Lake Eustis Restaurant and damaged a Winn-Dixie on East Burleigh Boulevard.
Crews are still assessing the damage.
Duke Energy said almost 2,000 customers are experiencing a power outage. Power is expected to be restored by 5 p.m.
No one was injured.
