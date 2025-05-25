Home improvement employees perform lifesaving efforts during medical emergency

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The Mount Dora Fire Department highlights the Mount Dora Lowe’s employees who were honored at a City Council meeting for their lifesaving actions during a recent medical emergency.

On Monday, April 7, 2025, at around 5:00 p.m., the Mount Dora Fire Department jumped into action for a cardiac arrest emergency at Lowe’s Home Improvement on US Highway 441. Thanks to the quick and courageous actions of the Lowe’s employees, a life was saved before our brave first responders had a chance to arrive on the scene.

Store staff reported that the patient was alert and conversing with a cashier just before suddenly collapsing and becoming unresponsive without a pulse. Robyn McDonald, a Lowe’s employee, quickly fetched the store’s Automated External Defibrillator (AED), while Jimmy Givens and Rafael Valdez began administering CPR.

The team successfully delivered four AED shocks, resuscitating the patient before the arrival of emergency personnel.

When they arrived, the dedicated paramedics from the Mount Dora Fire Department and Lake County Fire Rescue offered compassionate advanced post-cardiac arrest care and swiftly took the patient to a nearby hospital.

At last night’s May 20 City Council meeting, the Mount Dora City Council, in partnership with the Mount Dora Fire Department, recognized McDonald, Givens, and Valdez with Community Hero Awards for their decisive and life-saving actions.

“Had these individuals not acted so quickly and effectively, the outcome would have likely been much different,” said Fire Chief Hightower. “This incident is a powerful reminder of the critical importance of community education programs, including CPR, AED usage, and emergency response training.”

This result clearly illustrates that bystanders, like the Lowe’s Mount Dora team, are trained and ready to respond. The Mount Dora Fire Department continues to advocate for public training in CPR, AED use and Stop the Bleed, reinforcing the impact everyday citizens can have during medical emergencies.

