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Precautionary boil water notice issued for Titusville residents

Boil Water Advisory for Titusville Residents

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Russian Gas Supplies Through Ukraine Turned Off MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 08: In this photo illustration water comes to the boil on a gas stove on January 8. 2009, in Milan, Italy. On New Year's Day Russia cut the supply of gas to Ukraine who in turn closed the last of four transit lines for Russian gas into the European Union. Russian gas monopolist Gazprom accused the Ukraine of stealing the gas intended for the export for is on purposes. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The City of Titusville has issued a precautionary boil water notice for multiple addresses on Windover Way, following repairs to a broken water main.

The City of Titusville confrms the main has since been returned to service and the boil water notice is issued strictly as a precautionary measure.

Residents are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes, and the notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey confirms the water is safe to drink.

The water is safe for bathing, laundering and other non-consumptive uses.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey confirms the water is safe to drink. Notices will be issued to all residences when the notice has been rescinded.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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