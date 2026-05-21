Precautionary boil water notice issued for Titusville residents

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The City of Titusville has issued a precautionary boil water notice for multiple addresses on Windover Way, following repairs to a broken water main.

The City of Titusville confrms the main has since been returned to service and the boil water notice is issued strictly as a precautionary measure.

Residents are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes, and the notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey confirms the water is safe to drink.

The water is safe for bathing, laundering and other non-consumptive uses.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey confirms the water is safe to drink. Notices will be issued to all residences when the notice has been rescinded.

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