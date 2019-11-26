Pregnant women, children taken to hospital after miniature train derails at Central Florida Zoo

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two pregnant women and their children were taken to a hospital Monday after a miniature train derailed at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, officials said.
A zoo spokesperson said around 1 p.m. the Little Florida miniature train came to an abrupt stop and one car at the end came off the tracks.
Zoo workers and paramedics helped the riders on-site before several riders were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a release.
Officials did not give details on the injuries but did say the people taken to the hospital have been reported safe.
"Our thoughts are with all the guests impacted by today's incident," said Dino Ferri, the zoo's CEO, in a statement. "I want to thank the Zoo team and our local first responders for their swift response. Guest safety is our top priority and we are working with state inspectors to ensure the train continues to meet all safety requirements before reopening to the public."
The train is inspected daily and will remain closed until further notice, a spokesperson said.
Officials said the Little Florida Railroad was built in 1951 and was the world's first miniature streamline train.
The train was donated to the zoo in 2003 and follows a 1-mile track around the perimeter of the zoo, officials said.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Division of Consumer Services/Bureau of Fair Rides is investigating the incident.
