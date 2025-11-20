Preparations underway for Lake Eola Park Christmas tree installation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Crews have begun preparations today for the installation of the iconic Christmas tree at Lake Eola Park.

The 64-foot tree will be assembled over four days and will feature nearly 2,000 ornaments and 200 pounds of lights.

The installation is taking place at Lake Eola Park’s Washington Plaza, located at 195 North Rosalind Avenue.

Equipment is already on site to assist with assembling the massive tree.

The city said once completed, the tree’s lights will be synchronized with the lights on the Lake Eola fountain, providing a musical animation show during the holiday season.

