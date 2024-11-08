President-elect Trump picks veteran Florida political strategist as White House chief of staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — President-elect Donald Trump has made a historic choice for his White House chief of staff.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Veteran Florida political strategist Susie Wiles will be the first woman ever selected in that position.

Wiles co-chaired the Trump 2024 campaign and has long been one of Trump’s closest advisers.

TIMELINE: Harris concedes after Trump declared winner of 2024 presidential election

She acted as his top aid during his post-presidency period.

Republican leaders say Wiles is tough, innovative and smart.

Read: Trump wins 61 Florida counties

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group