President-elect Trump picks veteran Florida political strategist as White House chief of staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — President-elect Donald Trump has made a historic choice for his White House chief of staff.
Veteran Florida political strategist Susie Wiles will be the first woman ever selected in that position.
Wiles co-chaired the Trump 2024 campaign and has long been one of Trump’s closest advisers.
She acted as his top aid during his post-presidency period.
Republican leaders say Wiles is tough, innovative and smart.
