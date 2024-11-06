Trump wins 61 Florida counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As he piled up 6.1 million votes Tuesday in Florida, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump carried 61 of the 67 counties, according to unofficial results posted on the state Division of Elections website.

Democrat Kamala Harris won in Alachua, Broward, Gadsden, Leon, Orange and Palm Beach counties.

Her margin over Trump in traditionally Democratic Palm Beach County was 5,511 votes out of 738,553 cast.

Overall, Trump received 56.11 percent of the vote, while Harris received 42.97 percent, according to the Division of Elections.

