Local

Trump wins 61 Florida counties

By The News Service of Florida and WFTV.com News Staff
J.D. Vance and Donald Trump

Transition period begins WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Vice President-elect, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks as President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump listen during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By The News Service of Florida and WFTV.com News Staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As he piled up 6.1 million votes Tuesday in Florida, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump carried 61 of the 67 counties, according to unofficial results posted on the state Division of Elections website.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Democrat Kamala Harris won in Alachua, Broward, Gadsden, Leon, Orange and Palm Beach counties.

Her margin over Trump in traditionally Democratic Palm Beach County was 5,511 votes out of 738,553 cast.

Overall, Trump received 56.11 percent of the vote, while Harris received 42.97 percent, according to the Division of Elections.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


WFTV Home page collection /news/local stories

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read