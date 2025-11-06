Pride begin NWSL title defense against Seattle

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Pride begin their NWSL title defense on Friday night at Inter&Co Stadium against the Seattle Reign.

Orlando will look to become the first back-to-back champion in the NWSL since the North Carolina Courage in 2019.

The Pride played the No. 5 seed Reign to a 1-1 draw back on Sunday on NWSL Decision Day to clinch the No. 4 seed and a home match in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Orlando won eleven matches this season to clinch a second straight trip to the playoffs for the first time in club history.

Kickoff Friday night is set for 8:00 and you can watch on Prime Video.

