Pringles launches potato-based hot dog buns in new campaign

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pringles is moving from the chip aisle to the grill.

The company is launching a limited-edition line of hot dog buns ahead of National Hot Dog Day on July 15.

The Pringles Pop Dog Buns are potato-based buns inspired by three of the brand’s chip flavors: Sour Cream & Onion, BBQ and Honey Mustard.

The company said the buns will be available through two online drops: Wednesday, July 8, and Wednesday, July 15, at noon ET.

The buns will be free with the purchase of a $6.97 Pringles Three-Pack that includes Sour Cream & Onion, Honey Mustard and BBQ chips, according to the company.

They will be available through OnceYouPopMarket.com and Pringles’ Instagram and Facebook shops while supplies last.

The release is part of the brand’s “Once You Pop, The Pop Don’t Stop” campaign.

National Hot Dog Day is July 15.

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