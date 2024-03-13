Prosecutors dropped charges against an Orlando Police officer who fled Seminole County deputy

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando Police officer will have his record expunged, after prosecutors dropped the charges against him related to this traffic stop in his police car.

Orlando Police Officer Alexander Shaouni was driving 82 miles an hour in an area where the speed limit is 45, with no lights and no sirens.

A Seminole County Deputy happened to see him while on patrol on Florida Avenue in Oviedo.

When the deputy tried to pull over Shaouni, the Orlando officer kept going, evading the deputy until he finally stopped at the intersection of State Road 434 and Hammock Lane.

Read: Tow to Go: AAA to help impaired drivers get home safely during St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Body camera footage shows Shaouni becoming irritated when questioned.

“What? I am going into work, my man,” he says to the deputy. “Why are you trying to pull me over as I’m going into work?”

In the footage, when asked for his driver’s license, the officer says no, gets back in his cruiser and drives away.

Read: Year-round pilot program approved for Brevard County elementary school

Shaouni was charged with 3rd degree felonies of fleeing and eluding law enforcement and misdemeanors of resisting an officer without violence and reckless driving.

But his attorney fought the case and got him admitted into a pre-trial diversion program, which he completed in December, so in exchange prosecutors dropped the charges related to this incident.

During that traffic stop Officer Shaouni not only refused to show the deputy his license, but he got back in his patrol car and took off again.

Read: Orlando unveils new concept for Lake Eola Park expansion

Now the process has started to have the case expunged from his record, while Orlando Police determine if he violated any internal policies and procedures.

Orlando Police told Channel 9, today that Officer Shaouni is back on duty working the evening shift in the North Patrol division.

The investigation is still in the review stage with Internal Affairs.

Shaouni’s Attorney told Channel 9 that Shaouni is not receiving special treatment and that the court did the right thing because he had no prior criminal history.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group