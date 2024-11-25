Public Paychecks: These are the city of Orlando's highest-paid employees

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The average wage for the 4,893 city of Orlando employees with data available is $62,755.

That includes a variety of positions, as well as employees who may have been temporary or are no longer with the city. Roles include those covered by collective bargaining agreements.

Data did not include names for the roles, but Orlando’s highest-paid employee is not Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. The highest-paid employees are:

Chief administrative officer: $284,336

Chief venues officer: $276,224

Chief of staff for the mayor: $276,224

Chief financial officer: $276,224

Read: Orlando is top domestic destination this holiday season: AAA

Dyer earns $245,060, while the city’s six commissioners each are paid $76,292. This story is part of OBJ’s Public Paychecks series, which includes salary data for local public entities such as government, education and more.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group