Pulse memorial: Construction fencing next step as city prepares to remove former nightclub

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando is getting closer to removing the former Pulse nightclub building from the land where it sits.

Officials said another key step toward building a permanent memorial will happen on Monday, when construction crews install fencing around the property.

City leaders said while the temporary memorial will no longer be directly accessible to visitors after Feb. 2, a small area will be open on the grounds so guests can stop by to reflect or leave flowers during ongoing construction.

On March 5, City of Orlando also plans to host a meeting to provide an update on design plans for a permanent memorial.

“The design team will share a presentation that includes new renderings that advance the work of the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee,” the city said in an email to Channel 9.

The public can attend the 4 p.m. meeting either in person or online. To monitor the latest, click HERE.

The city said the demolition of the former nightclub is expected to happen in mid-March.

