Puppy returned after being stolen from Seminole County adoption event

OVIEDO, Fla. — A puppy named “Kitchen” was returned after it went missing during an adoption event, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the dog was returned unharmed Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives said there was no criminal intent in the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said no charges will be filed.

Kitchen was seen at a PetSmart for a Save A Life Pet Rescue event in unincorporated Oviedo.

She is a four-month-old American Bulldog/Bully Mix.

