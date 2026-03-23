Quiet night ahead with sunshine and warm temps; Cold front to bring showers and storms midweek

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a warm end to the weekend across the area, and more warmth is ahead to start the work week.

Expect another quiet night with clear skies, though patchy fog may develop towards daybreak. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, March 22, 2026 (WFTV)

The sunshine and warmth continue into Monday. We will again see mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Temps for Monday will be in the mid 80s.

Changes arrive midweek. A cold front will push into the region on Tuesday, bringing scattered showers and a few storms. Ahead of the activity, temps will soar into the upper 80s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, March 22, 2026 (WFTV)

Scattered showers and storms are likely on Wednesday. It will be cooler, with highs in the low 80s.

Quieter weather returns late week, with a blend of sun and clouds for Thursday and Friday. Temps to close out the week will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, March 22, 2026 (WFTV)

Our next rain chance is expected to arrive next weekend, but a washout is not expected.

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