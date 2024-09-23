Quiet weekend closing with coastal showers, wet weather expected midweek

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a fairly quiet end to the weekend, with just a few showers across the area.

A few coastal showers will again be possible overnight into the early morning, with morning lows in the mid-70s.

Even more dry air rushes in to start the work week.

Expect just an isolated shower across the region, with many staying dry. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

The low rain chances will continue Tuesday before changes arrive midweek.

Deep tropical moisture associated with a developing system in the Gulf will bring much higher shower and storm chances to the area for the back end of the week.

Temperatures for the work week will remain in the 80s and 90s.

