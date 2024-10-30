Rain chances decrease Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain chances will be lower in Central Florida on Wednesday.

Our area will be partly cloudy and breezy, with only a slight chance for an afternoon shower.

We also forecast to have a nice and warm Halloween on Thursday with highs in the low 80s to high 70s as the trick-or-treating begins.

Anyone planning to go to the coast should exercise caution due to the elevated risk of rip currents.

