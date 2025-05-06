What’s next for Orlando Health Rockledge hospital site

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The city of Rockledge will get back the site of the closed Orlando Health Rockledge Hospital.

The nonprofit health system worked with the city and will give it the land after it demolishes the 298-bed Rockledge Hospital, which closed on April 22. The city donated the land for the hospital in 1941.

Of the more than 15.7 acres owned in Rockledge by Orlando Health, roughly 8 acres are dedicated to the hospital site at 110 Longwood Avenue, according to the county property appraiser. The rest includes parking lots for the hospital, medical office buildings and other structures.

