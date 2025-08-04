Rain and storm chances increase this week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is set to experience increased rain chances at the start of the work week, with afternoon and evening storms expected.

While no severe weather is anticipated, some stronger thunderstorms may occur, bringing threats of heavy rain, wind gusts up to 40 mph, and lightning.

Consistent afternoon rain chances are expected throughout the week.

Temperatures in the region have stabilized, moving away from near record-breaking highs, and are expected to remain in the low 90s, which is typical for this time of year.

